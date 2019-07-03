Erie native serves at U.S. Navy’s Underwater Construction team

According to a news release from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach, Many Americans enjoy do-it yourself projects and some Americans make a living in construction. There is a group of U.S. Navy sailors who apply the same creativity required for DIY endeavors along with the engineering discipline of construction, however there is a unique twist. They work underwater, around the world. In this job the Sailors are exposed to extreme heat or cold, or work in remote locations where the support and supplies they have are the ones they brought with them.

Erie native Petty Officer 1st Class DeAndre Bell is serving as part of the U.S. Navy’s underwater construction team. Bell is a Strong Vincent High School graduate. As part of the team, the Sailors are responsible for underwater construction, inspection, repair, and demolition operations supporting both peacetime and wartime missions.

Bell credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Erie. “I was taught a diversity factor of having different people come together for a common goal,” said Bell.

Bell is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The sailors who serve as part of the Navy’s Underwater Construction Teams possess a very specialized skill set,” said Lt. Cmdr. James Johncock, UCT-1’s commanding officer. “The work they do is crucial to providing freedom of the seas in both peacetime and wartime. It’s an honor to lead these sailors and I continue to be inspired every day by their commitment to being the absolute best at what they do. The physical and technical abilities underwater construction technicians demonstrate make them some of the most highly trained sailors in the Navy.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Bell, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Bell is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“The Navy has given me the opportunity to give back to the country,” said Bell. “My personal growth has been achieved with a faster time frame than envisioned.”