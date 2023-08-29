A faculty member was fatally shot in a science building at the University of North Carolina (UNC) on Monday.

After students and faculty hid from gunfire in dorms, conference rooms and offices, the suspect was arrested three hours later.

We spoke with a student who is originally from Erie and described the day as chaotic, confusing and terrifying.

“There is this sense of disbelief that you don’t think that it’s happening to you in that moment, but it is,” said Keegan Kennedy, master’s of public administration student at the University of North Carolina.

Around 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, Alert Carolina sent a message to Kennedy and other UNC students.

“I received a text message on my phone that many of my colleagues that I was exiting a meeting with did not receive saying that there was an armed dangerous person on or near campus,” Kennedy added.

An academic advisor rushed Kennedy and his colleagues to a conference room where they were barricaded for the next three hours.

Kennedy described what it was like being sheltered and not knowing if they were safe.

“It was scary. We weren’t really receiving many updates from the university during all of this, which many of us as public administrators and future public administrators understand. We needed to allow time for first responders to do their job,” Kennedy continued.

He explained some of the claims that he heard in a press conference after the incident did not happen. For example, he did not hear any alert sirens.

Kennedy later found out that the shooter was 500 yards away from where he was located.

Les Fetterman, Gannon University’s director of police and safety, said that communication is key when an emergency situation arises.

“We do have an emergency alert system, so we want you signed up for that because as soon as there are police dispatchers or crisis communication team, everybody is trained to send out that emergency alert,” said Fetterman.

Fetterman went on to say being a downtown campus is an advantage because the Erie Police Department is nearby.

“It’s one of the safest places to be if you think about it. You’re not on the street, you are in an area with other people and you have the ability to lock down,” he added.

“This is a situation that can never happen again, and unfortunately, it will happen again. I’m calling on the United States Congress, I’m calling on the North Carolina legislator and I’m calling on local governments to work together,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy also said that he was fortunate to be able to go through this situation with his colleagues and advisors who are all super supportive of each other, especially after this incident.