Erie native to take part in historical event as a moderator for this year’s Presidential debates

An Erie native will now be taking part in a historical event as a moderator for this year’s Presidential debates.

Steve Scully has been picked to moderate one of three debates planned for the election.

Scully, who is a staple of C-SPAN and has served as a President of the White House correspondents Association, will moderate the second debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

The debate will take place on October 15th and will be set up as a town hall style in which the candidates will be asked questions by members of the audience.

The other moderators selected by the Commission for Presidential Debates include Fox News’ Chris Wallace and Kristen Welker from NBC News.