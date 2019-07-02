Breaking News
Erie Native Transports U.S. Marines from Sea to Shore Aboard U.S. Navy Warship

Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Bailey, an Erie Pennsylvania native and 2011 Strong Vincent High School Graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Whidbey Island, a warship which transports and launches U.S. Marines from sea to shore as part of amphibious assault operations.

Bailey serves as an operations specialist aboard the dock landing ship operating out of Little Creek, Virginia. As a naval operations specialist, Officer Bailey is responsible for gathering, processing, displaying, evaluating, and disseminating combat information to the ship’s watch team.

Bailey credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Erie.

