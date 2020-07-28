Erie native turns 100

One Erie native, Elizabeth Geer, is turning 100-years-old today.

Elizabeth Geer was born at Hamot Hospital on July 28, 1920.

She says a lot has changed in Erie over the years, adding she remembers the days when she would walk down State Street and be excited to see a TV in the window of the Boston Store Place.

Geer served in the Red Cross, traveling to the Philippines, China and Korea during World War II in the 1940s and 1950s.

Today she is choosing to spend the day with her son John and his wife at their home in Fairview and she shares the secret to living a long life and aging with grace.

“If you worry about it you’ll be in trouble, but if you don’t worry about it and just go on living and enjoying life including all the bricks along the way… no problem,” said Elizabeth Geer, 100-years-old.

Elizabeth added that she has enjoyed horseback riding her whole life and that she hopes to go riding today on her 100th birthday.