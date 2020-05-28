Erie neighbors fighting back following Memorial Day harassment complaint

It’s a case of he said, she said.

During Memorial Day, one woman accused a group of kids of being loud and causing problems in one Erie neighborhood. However, those kids and their parents are saying that is far from the truth.

Tania Davis says her niece and friends were out enjoying Memorial Day. When her niece told her that a neighbor was recording her and swearing at her, the woman claimed that the kids were out causing problems as well as being loud and harassing her.

“Nothing like that took place, because we don’t even allow that kind of stuff to go on. If the children harassed you, why did you not take the footage of the harassment if this was something that was so perplexing. Then, you should have taken that video as well.” Davis said.

The teenage girl, who was the oldest one in the event, just wanted to de-escalate the situation.

“I told one of the little girls because she was getting ‘amped’ up. I’m like, listen, she is an adult, we are kids, we have to just go tell an adult about it. We did not argue with her. She just started calling us whores and sluts and coming at us very reckless.” said Nizjanna Bryant.

Her mother says the lady that filmed them was way out of line.

“You would not think that the kids would be targeted or made it seem like there is something else going on when there is not. If you are going to tell the story, tell the full story.” said Naomi Bryant.

What makes this even more confusing is that it took place just down the street from an alleged club where a COVID-19 positive suspect caused five police officers to be quarantined. The family says that the kids never came close to the club or the trouble there.

Clearly, a busy neighborhood for police this past holiday weekend.