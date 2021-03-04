Erie new KIVA program looks to empower women, people of color, immigrants and refugees

A new small business loan program called KIVA aims to empower women, people of color, immigrants and refugees in Erie.

The program is designed to help with legal problems that arise from starting and growing new businesses. The plan for the program is to inspire entrepreneurs and bring diversity to Erie’s downtown business community.

“In hopes of helping under served minority and women-owned businesses, I’ve had the pleasure to speak with many up-and-coming entrepreneurs and explore how KIVA can help fulfill their dreams.” said Jennifer Hoffman, Development Officer for the City of Erie.

PNC Bank has committed $20,000 to the Erie KIVA program.