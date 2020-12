A new non-stop service is ready for take off at the Erie International Airport.

The first flight in from the Washington-Dulles International Airport is expected to land shortly.

Starting today, United Airlines will offer four flights a day between the airports. Flights will leave Erie at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Flights to Erie will leave Dulles at 10:45 a.m. and 5:50 p.m.

This marks as the fourth non-stop service offered in Erie.