Erie officially designated as Established 2030 District

The National 2030 Districts Network has officially designated Erie as an Established 2030 District.

The city is now the 24th Established 2030 District in the world.

The Erie 2030 District joins a network of cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto with the goal of 50 percent reductions in energy and water use, as well as, transportation emissions by 2030.

The city’s 2030 commitment positions Erie for a sustainable future, increasing the region’s economic competitiveness, while boosting owners’ return on investment. Local businesses will reinvest energy and water savings into sustained growth and renovations.

“We felt it was really important to commit to the 2030 District, to have that direction and set of goals,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie. “We’ve already seen our costs go down.”

After facilitating the success of the Pittsburgh 2030 District, currently the largest in the nation, Green Building Alliance (GBA) carried the momentum up the rust belt. GBA has been active in Erie and Northwest Pennsylvania for the past decade promoting sustainable building and best practices.

Shortly after exploratory meetings began in August 2017, both the City of Erie and Erie County joined the effort. Their initial interest led to Erie’s “Emerging” District Status in March 2018.

“The 2030 District has already made an impact on our region,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. “It has built a dynamic network of local leaders who are creating a more sustainable, vibrant Erie. This distinction will help us continue to grow the network.”