Erie Officials debut new firetruck for Engine Company 13

There is a new addition to the Erie Firefighter Fleet.
The department debuted its newest fire truck, a 2020 Pierce pumper truck for Engine Company 13.
According to the fire department, this comes after state representatives helped secure $300,000 to help with the purchase.
Mayor Joe Schember also announced today that within the next year the Erie Central Fire House will be converted to run on 100% solar power.
Seven firefighters were also promoted:
- Thomas Cooper was promoted to Captain on 2/11/2020
- Matthew Costello was promoted to Captain on 04/30/2020
- Adam Gatti was promoted to Captain on 4/30/2020
- Charles Campbell was promoted to captain on 04/30/2020
- Andrew Fitzsimmons was promoted to lieutenant on 5/13/2020
- Matthew Nelson was promoted to lieutenant on 05/13/2020
- Seenah Mischel was promoted to lieutenant on 05/13/2020. Lieutenant Mischel is the first African American and the first female officer to be promoted to lieutenant.