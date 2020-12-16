Erie Officials debut new firetruck for Engine Company 13

There is a new addition to the Erie Firefighter Fleet.

The department debuted its newest fire truck, a 2020 Pierce pumper truck for Engine Company 13.

According to the fire department, this comes after state representatives helped secure $300,000 to help with the purchase.

Mayor Joe Schember also announced today that within the next year the Erie Central Fire House will be converted to run on 100% solar power.

Seven firefighters were also promoted: