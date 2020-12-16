Erie Officials debut new firetruck for Engine Company 13

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

There is a new addition to the Erie Firefighter Fleet.              

The department debuted its newest fire truck, a 2020 Pierce pumper truck for Engine Company 13.

According to the fire department, this comes after state representatives helped secure $300,000 to help with the purchase.

Mayor Joe Schember also announced today that within the next year the Erie Central Fire House will be converted to run on 100% solar power.

Seven firefighters were also promoted:

  • Thomas Cooper was promoted to Captain on 2/11/2020
  • Matthew Costello was promoted to Captain on 04/30/2020
  • Adam Gatti was promoted to Captain on 4/30/2020
  • Charles Campbell was promoted to captain on 04/30/2020
  • Andrew Fitzsimmons was promoted to lieutenant on 5/13/2020
  • Matthew Nelson was promoted to lieutenant on 05/13/2020 
  • Seenah Mischel was promoted to lieutenant on 05/13/2020.  Lieutenant Mischel is the first African American and the first female officer to be promoted to lieutenant.

                                                                                         

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Events Calendar