Erie officials host expo on World Diabetes Day

Today is World Diabetes Day and health officials are using this day to raise awareness about this disease and how to prevent it.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 425 million people worldwide are currently living with diabetes.

LECOM Health acknowledged the impact this disease has on members of the Erie Community by hosting a World Diabetes Day expo today.

During this expo, there was a live cooking demonstration to teach people how to make meals that help manage and prevent diabetes.

“Diabetes is one of the most silent killers and it is an epidemic millions upon millions of people are affected in the world,” said Dr. Fernando Melaragno, an endocrinologist at LECOM.

For the entire month of November, blue spotlights will shine on the LECOM Senior Living Center to show LECOM Health’s support for those living with diabetes