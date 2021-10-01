Erie Oktoberfest to cause heavy pedestrian traffic Saturday morning

While Erie celebrates Oktoberfest, starting today (Friday) through Sunday, drivers should be cautious of some heavy foot traffic in the area of St. Joseph’s Church.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, runners and walkers from the Oktoberfest 5k run and walk will gather at W. 24th St. between Peach and Sassafras St. They will move west to W. 23rd St. through the parking lot to Chestnut St.

They will then go north on Chestnut St. to the Chestnut St. gates and through Erie Cemetery. From there, they will return back through the cemetery gates and retrace their path south on Chestnut to W. 23rd St. then east back to the starting point.

The event expects the run and walk to finish around 10 a.m.

