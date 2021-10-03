Erie Oktoberfest wraps up

Sunday is the last day to take part in Oktoberfest in Erie.

The festivities started Friday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday. According to Pastor Richards, the 15th annual Oktoberfest at St. Joseph Church turned out to be their most successful one to date.

Pastor Richards also says they made more money this year than any other previous year.

“This year is our biggest year. People came out even in the middle of all of the covid stuff that we keep running out of food even though this year we bought more food than we ever bought in our life,” said Larry Richards, pastor, St. Joseph Bread of Life.

The church was also raffling off a 2021 Porsche for $100 a ticket.