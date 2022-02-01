Erie one of 30 counties receiving federal funding to enhance behavioral health programs

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf answers questions from the press. Building on his plan to cut personal income taxes for 2.8 million Pennsylvanians, Governor Tom Wolf wants to help thousands of essential workers struggling to buy food and avoid homelessness because of poverty wages. Today, the governor renewed his call to increase the states embarrassingly low minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1, with annual increases of $0.50 until reaching $15 per hour on July 1, 2027. FEBRUARY 09, 2021 – HARRISBURG, PA

Governor Wolf announced on February 1st that 30 counties received nearly $28 million in additional federal funding to enhance behavioral health programs.

This one-time funding is administered through the Department of Human Services.

The funding is granted to states through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 in combination with funds from Pennsylvania’s annual Community Mental Health Services Block Grant Award.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, and our lives have undergone a lot of change over the past two years that may bring about new or exacerbate existing mental health challenges. This enhanced federal funding for mental health resources will allow more of our fellow Pennsylvanians – including our family members, friends, and neighbors – to get the behavioral and mental health support they need,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

“These federal grants will help counties enhance their services to respond to the most vulnerable members of our communities, including children in grades K-12 and those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. With this investment, we are working toward our goal of making the commonwealth a place where everyone can be safe, healthy, and thrive,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Snead.

The grants will be targeting specific statewide priorities including mobile crisis mental health services, telehealth, student assistance programs, start-up funding for residential treatment services and assisted outpatient treatment, and additional crisis service projects.

These projects include walk-in and remote crisis supports, expanding crisis, respite, residential care capacity, and enhanced collaboration with law enforcement to assist with crisis response.

The project areas and applicants receiving funding will include the following:

Mobile Crisis Units (nine projects):

Allegheny County

Beaver County

Blair County

Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties

Centre County

Delaware County

Lackawanna/Susquehanna Counties

Lancaster County

Westmoreland Counties

Additional Crisis Services (21 Projects):

Allegheny County

Armstrong/Indiana Counties

Berks County

Bucks County

Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties

Centre County

Chester County

Dauphin County

Erie County

Lackawanna/Susquehanna Counties

Lancaster County

Lehigh County

Lycoming/Clinton Counties

Montgomery County

Philadelphia

Washington County

Wayne County

8 County Regional- Centre, Clearfield/Jefferson, Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata, Northumberland, and Schuylkill Counties.

Assisted Outpatient Treatment Start-Up (Three projects):

Bucks County

Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties

Dauphin County

Residential Services Start-Up (Three projects):

Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties

Delaware County

Telehealth Capacity (Two projects):

Bradford/Sullivan Counties

Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union Counties

Student Assistance Program (Nine projects):

Armstrong/Indiana Counties

Bedford/Somerset Counties

Blair County

Cameron/Elk Counties

Cumberland/Perry Counties

Dauphin County

Lycoming/Clinton Counties

Montgomery County

Washington County

For more information concerning mental health resources, click here.