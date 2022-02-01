Erie one of 30 counties receiving federal funding to enhance behavioral health programs

Governor Wolf announced on February 1st that 30 counties received nearly $28 million in additional federal funding to enhance behavioral health programs.
This one-time funding is administered through the Department of Human Services.
The funding is granted to states through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 in combination with funds from Pennsylvania’s annual Community Mental Health Services Block Grant Award.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, and our lives have undergone a lot of change over the past two years that may bring about new or exacerbate existing mental health challenges. This enhanced federal funding for mental health resources will allow more of our fellow Pennsylvanians – including our family members, friends, and neighbors – to get the behavioral and mental health support they need,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.
“These federal grants will help counties enhance their services to respond to the most vulnerable members of our communities, including children in grades K-12 and those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. With this investment, we are working toward our goal of making the commonwealth a place where everyone can be safe, healthy, and thrive,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Snead.
The grants will be targeting specific statewide priorities including mobile crisis mental health services, telehealth, student assistance programs, start-up funding for residential treatment services and assisted outpatient treatment, and additional crisis service projects.
These projects include walk-in and remote crisis supports, expanding crisis, respite, residential care capacity, and enhanced collaboration with law enforcement to assist with crisis response.
The project areas and applicants receiving funding will include the following:
Mobile Crisis Units (nine projects):
- Allegheny County
- Beaver County
- Blair County
- Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties
- Centre County
- Delaware County
- Lackawanna/Susquehanna Counties
- Lancaster County
- Westmoreland Counties
Additional Crisis Services (21 Projects):
- Allegheny County
- Armstrong/Indiana Counties
- Berks County
- Bucks County
- Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties
- Centre County
- Chester County
- Dauphin County
- Erie County
- Lackawanna/Susquehanna Counties
- Lancaster County
- Lehigh County
- Lycoming/Clinton Counties
- Montgomery County
- Philadelphia
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- 8 County Regional- Centre, Clearfield/Jefferson, Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata, Northumberland, and Schuylkill Counties.
Assisted Outpatient Treatment Start-Up (Three projects):
- Bucks County
- Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties
- Dauphin County
Residential Services Start-Up (Three projects):
- Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties
- Delaware County
Telehealth Capacity (Two projects):
- Bradford/Sullivan Counties
- Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union Counties
Student Assistance Program (Nine projects):
- Armstrong/Indiana Counties
- Bedford/Somerset Counties
- Blair County
- Cameron/Elk Counties
- Cumberland/Perry Counties
- Dauphin County
- Lycoming/Clinton Counties
- Montgomery County
- Washington County
