Erie Otters and Tim Hortons donate breakfast to UPMC Hamot staff

The Erie Otters season is on ice right now, but the team’s efforts to say thank you to medical staff is heating up.

This morning, some members of the Otters’ front office teamed up with Tim Hortons to say thank you to the medical staff working at UPMC Hamot.

They say that just because the team is on the bench right now doesn’t mean that they can’t provide some help to those helping others.

“We wanted to help, do something, whether it was pizza or breakfast or something small that we can do while we’re kind of on the sidelines right now and for UPMC, following their guidelines, this made the most sense” said Aaron Cooney, Erie Otters.

The donation of 30 dozen bagels and another 30 dozen donuts came in honor of National Nurses Week.