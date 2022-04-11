A rare Monday night outing for the Erie Otters brought out OHL faithful on April 11.

The Erie Otters took on the Kitchener Rangers as they attempted to get back into the playoffs for the first time since their OHL championship in the 2016-2017 season.

The team looking to get in with a four game run in six days.

During that stretch the Otters will get the Guelph Storm on April 12, the Windsor Spitfires on April 15, and the Hamilton Bulldogs on Easter Sunday.

We spoke with fans about the Otters and their thoughts on chances of playoffs.

“I’m really nervous. I really want them to get into the playoffs. first year as a season ticket holder so that would sure be exciting,” said Sam Borland, Season Ticket Holder.

“So with a really young team, this would be a great start for this young club,” said Justin Collins, Otters Fan.

“The fans are starting to pick up here and it would be nice to see them draw some young people,” said Matt and Baula Wilson, Otters Fans.

The game against the Guelph Storm is set for 6 p.m. on April 12 at Erie Insurance Arena.