Erie Otters fans gear up for 2021 season home opener

The Erie Otters are returning to the ice this weekend after losing a whole season due to COVID-19.

“I’m excited to see live action hockey again and just super excited for the season to start,” said Betsy Masi, Season Ticket Holder.

Masi has been a season ticket holder for over 15 years. When the season was cancelled last year, she missed her fellow season ticket holders.

“IWe have friends that live in Canadohta Lake that come all the way up to games, just don’t see them typically outside of hockey, just everybody else have become family over the years.” Masi said.

To celebrate 25 years of Otters hockey, fans can expect many different promotions and entertainment during the home games.

“We’re really excited to now finally celebrate the anniversary year. Fans should expect us coming into the building, jammed pack with entertainment. Whether it is music giveaways or promotions, we’re really excited to kind of put on the show for fans this year,” said Chad Westerburg, Director of Sales for the Erie Otters.

It’s been nearly 600 days without Erie Otters hockey, one season ticket holder is excited to see her hometown team back on the ice.

“My 14-year old daughter is excited, my 7-year old son is ecstatic. It’s just, it’s been a long time without seeing our hockey family. We have season ticket holders we’ve sat with forever.” Masi said.

The returning players for the Erie Otters are looking forward to have fans in the arena once again.

“The OHL guys not being able to play last year. I know we lost a few. This year with the team coming in, I think they’re just excited to be back on the ice. They’re excited to have the fans in the building cheering them on too. They look forward to that.” Westerburg said.

The arena will be following state and local COVID-19 protocols. The Otters face off against the Saginaw Spirit at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available.

