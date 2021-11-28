Erie Otters hold 13th annual Otters Teddy Bear Toss

Fans of the Erie Otters not only had the chance to enjoy a hockey game, but also help out the Salvation Army as the holidays approach.

Saturday November 27th was the 13th annual Otters Teddy Bear Toss.

During the game, as the team scored their first goal, fan got the opportunity to throw a teddy bear or any stuffed animal onto the ice.

All bears or stuffed animals would be donated to the Salvation Army.

“We haven’t been able to do this in like two years now. So to be able to see fans throwing bears over the ice, players involved and getting to clean those up, and being able to donate to the Salvation Army, it’s been really exciting to see this year,” said Chad Westerburg, Director of Sales for Erie Otters.

The Otters took on the Guelph Storm at the Erie Insurance Arena.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists