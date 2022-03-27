The Erie Otters held a sensory friendly game on March 27 in part with the Autism Society of Northwest Pennsylvania.

Over 150 families within the organization watched the game with special accommodations made to the game which made the event sensor friendly for those with autism.

According to the Executive Director of the Autism Society, Tish Bartlett, the Otters turned off the goal post alarm siren, lowered the volume of the music, made fewer announcements, and created a break area for the families.

At the end of the game, the Otters held an auction with practice jerseys. Proceeds from this auction benefited the Autism Society.

“For our individuals and families living with autism, to come out into the community and have that opportunity to either experience a new venue or to enjoy one that they know and like in a sensory environment,” said Tish Bartlett, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Northwestern PA.

The next event for the Autism Society will be the Autism Walk which will be held on April 23.