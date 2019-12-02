Erie Otters make special holiday visit to Erie VA Medical Center

The Erie Otters made a special holiday visit to the Erie VA Medical Center this morning.

The entire team stepped off the ice and into dress shoes to spend time with veterans at the VA.

Erie Bank’s client solution team also joined in on the visit.

The veterans were all smiling as players handed out hockey pucks. Many of the veterans saying the visit means a lot to them.

“I think its great. More people like that outta come here and visit everybody, because they certainly appreciate it very much,” said Dale Reffner, veteran.

This makes the third time the team has made it out to the hospital to deliver gifts.