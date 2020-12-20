Erie Otters, SeaWolves and Bayhawks team host drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss and Toy Drive

Erie’s minor league sports franchises coming together to make the holiday season a little brighter for children in need.

The Erie Otters, Erie SeaWolves and Erie Bayhawks teamed up for a contact-less drive thru teddy bear toss and toy collection drive.

Fans were encouraged to drop off a new stuffed animal or boxed toy to the traffic circle located on East 9th Street.

The Director of Sales for the Erie Otters says today was a great opportunity to see old and new fans showing their support.

“We reached out to a lot of our season ticket holders and fans to help promote the event. It’s been nice to be able to see some old faces and fans here today, all for a good cause.” said Chad Westerburg.

Today’s fundraiser benefits the Erie Salvation Army.