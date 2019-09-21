Erie Otters sign new ten year lease

On the opening night of the new season, Otters fans can rest assured their team will be staying in Erie.

Just before Friday's opening faceoff, the Otters and Erie Events announced they have signed a new ten year lease.

The new deal begins with the 2019-2020 season, but wasn’t the only announcement made by the convention center authority.

A dedicated Erie Otters retail store and team office space will be built inside Erie Insurance Arena in the near future.

The new lease continues a relationship that began in 1996 when the Otters moved to Erie from Niagara Falls, Ontario.