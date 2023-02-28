Tuesday night, the Erie Otters sported special warmup jerseys in honor of Black History Month.

The custom jerseys, designed by Jo Dabney, were worn by the Otters in the pre-game and later raffled off with proceeds going towards Erie’s Black Wall Street.

Kyra Taylor, the executive director of that group, shared the importance of diversity.

“In the sport of hockey, it has been lacking color for a long time,” said Taylor. “It’s broadening horizons of both the white organization and the constituents here as well as the black population here in Erie.”

Several local, black-owned small businesses were also in the halls of the arena.