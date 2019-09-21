Erie Otters take on Sudbury Wolves in season opener

Hockey is back in full swing as the Erie Otters host the Sudbury Wolves for the season opener.

This year, fans can look forward to some excitement on the ice.

Jaime Cieszynski, Director of Business Operations of the Erie Otters says, “We have some new ticket packages. Friday night family night sponsored by Smith’s Provision for tickets, for hotdogs, for sodas or popcorn for fifty-four dollars. Lots of new ticket plans for the family to be economical to come down and enjoy the game.”

While you’re sitting back and relaxing, you can look forward to Connor Lockhart, the third overall choice in the OHL Draft.

Even on number one, the team has its sites firmly set on the season.

“We have an exciting team, an older team this year, that’s very excited to get back into the playoffs so, I think we’re going to play fast, we’re going to try to score a lot of goals and give the fans lots to cheer for,” Cieszynski said.

Otters fans are not only excited about this season, but what the team has to offer.

Patrick Knepp, Otters fan says, “I’m excited to see the new players that we drafted, to come in and make an impact on the team and hopefully get to the playoffs this year.”

The Otters will be back in action at home on Saturday, September 28th to take on the Windsor Spitfires.