The Erie Otters are making a big change, their mascot. This is coming after they say Shooter crossed the line.

The Otters released a video showing Shooter hitting a London Knight’s fan with a pie to the face. He is then escorted down the tunnel and out the front doors of the Erie Insurance Arena.

The team is obviously having a little fun with the video and this was not real, however, the change of mascot is real.

Otto will make his debut during Friday nights game against the Hamilton Bulldogs.