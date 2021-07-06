Erie PA film Unearth available on all major digital platforms

Led by horror icon Adrienne Barbeau and industry veteran, and Erie-area native Marc Blucas, Unearth releases on Tuesday, July 6th to own or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV/iTunes, FandangoNow, Vudu, Google Play and more.

Directed by Erie-based filmmakers, John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies, Unearth does away with fanatical madmen and brings horror home; into the soil we tread and the air we breathe.

Written by Lyons and Kelsey Goldberg, the film was also Produced by Swies and Lyons along with Marc Blucas and Allison McAtee. Executive Producers include Erie-natives Greg Sorce and Joel Deuterman.

The bond between two neighboring farm families is put to the test when one of them chooses to lease their land to a gas company. In the midst of this growing tension, the land is drilled and something long-dormant and terrifying is released.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/QIubtE-3k34

Amazon link: https://amzn.to/3j5IRFx

Apple TV link: https://apple.co/3cMUj4E

