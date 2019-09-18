1  of  3
Erie Pack & Ship re-opens after Kearsarge Plaza fire

Local News
It has been four months since the devastating Kearsarge Plaza fire. Now, several businesses are gearing up for business again.

That fire shut down a majority of the stores within the plaza. Today, Erie Pack & Ship has opened for their soft opening.

Husband and Wife Owners Barbara and Curt Raines say they are now offering more products than ever before.

“The build out went wonderfully, very smoothly. There were a few little hiccups, but that is to be expected. We have a whole new layout; we have new colors; we have a new logo. Everything is different except for Curt and I, you’re still going to see us,” said Barbara Raines, Co-Owner.

The Raines say they are planning on hosting a grand opening.

