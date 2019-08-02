Erie PALS program wraps up with 200 campers taking home new bicycles

Over 200 kids received a new set of wheels today. The Erie Police Athletic League (PALS) program wrapped up with each camper taking home a new ride.

Throughout the week, the kids learned more about law enforcement, while getting a chance to pay different sports as well. Campers expressed their thoughts on the week.

“It was fun to meet new people, and getting to play sports, and everything with the officers. This is my third year coming, and I’m sure I’ll be coming in the future,” said Zander Fauokner, eighth grader.

“It’s good, because I get to see their reaction, and meet new people. It’s really fun,” said Angelina Lenoe, sixth grader.

All of the bikes were donated.