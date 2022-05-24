Parents in Erie are reacting to the mass school shooting that took place in Texas on Tuesday.

“Devastated I can’t imagine what those parents are going through,” said Mary Lechefsky, Erie Parent.

There are the words from parents in Erie County.

“After watching the news on a daily basis, it’s a shock that it’s happening, but it seems to be happening all over the place and more often,” said Lechefsky.

The president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association also weighed in with a statement that said in part…

“This is an unspeakable tragedy, and it’s yet another example of a horrific loss of life that could have been prevented. We must make the investments of time and resources that students need to deal with emotional problems before they result in violence and before people die.”

Another parent we spoke with was from Texas. He and his wife along with their two children live outside of Houston.

This parent learned about the shooting when his wife sent him a message.

“I heard it was first and second graders. Elementary from an 18-year-old. I’m devastated. From a gun owner I can’t imagine. I hate it though I’m a responsible person, and to hear that I mean I want to cry about it,” said Ben Connealy, Texas Resident.

People are holding on to hope that the gun violence in the country will end soon.

“It’s just another baby killing babies. You know if you look at it like that again so I don’t know what’s wrong with the young people they are either killing people or committing suicide,” said Renee McNeill, Erie Resident.

Parents we spoke with are praying for the families and community in Texas.