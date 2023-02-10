There’s been an update to an app that many city residents may be familiar with. The Erie Parking Authority has updated its parking payment app — Meter-EZ.

The parking authority has been using this app since 2018. A local company called “We Create” developed the parking payment app.

Representatives spent several months developing a more efficient system that allows users to pay for multiple cars at once.

The executive director from the parking authority explained why it’s important to make improvements for those parking downtown.

“The parking authority has many responsibilities. We are in the customer service business, as well as solutions. When we find solutions to help people come downtown, it helps create a more vibrant atmosphere and enjoy the environment. We take a lot of time into looking at how we can make things viable for your experience down here,” said Chris Friday, executive director of the Erie Parking Authority.

Other improvements to the app include allowing users to print out their parking history for invoicing.