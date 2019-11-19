Erie Parking Authority meeting on 2020 budget tonight

Mayor Joe Schember continues to count on $500,000 from the Erie Parking Authority to balance next year’s budget, even though authority members hope to give the city much less.

The Erie Parking Authority is meeting on next year’s budget tonight, Tuesday, November 19th. Initially, the authority offered the city $75,000 this year and possibly even less next year.

The Mayor continues to push for the full half a million dollars, even if that means using a parking tax approved by the city ten years ago, but never acted upon by the authority.

Both the authority and the city must have new budgets in place by January 1st.