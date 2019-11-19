1  of  2
Breaking News
Reverend Jabo stepping down as President of Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria, and Mother Teresa Academy Gannon University announces new football coach
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: ABC News Special Report live coverage of Presidential impeachment hearings Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

Erie Parking Authority meeting on 2020 budget tonight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Mayor Joe Schember continues to count on $500,000 from the Erie Parking Authority to balance next year’s budget, even though authority members hope to give the city much less.

The Erie Parking Authority is meeting on next year’s budget tonight, Tuesday, November 19th. Initially, the authority offered the city $75,000 this year and possibly even less next year.

The Mayor continues to push for the full half a million dollars, even if that means using a parking tax approved by the city ten years ago, but never acted upon by the authority.

Both the authority and the city must have new budgets in place by January 1st.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar