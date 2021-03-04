Erie Parking Authority suggests takeover of parking fine collection

The Erie Parking Authority wants to take over the collection of parking fines and the installation of immobilization boots that are placed on vehicles.

The suggestion was sent to Mayor Joe Schember’s administration and Erie City Council members. The Parking Authority aims to explore extending the enforcement of downtown parking regulations during the evening and nighttime hours.

“Some of the information we have about the parking authority is not complete as I like it to be, but we do want to work with them and come up with something again that works for both sides.” Mayor Schember said.

The Parking Authority would keep 10% of the fines collected as its fee for handling vehicle immobilization and parking fine revenues.