The holiday season sees parishioners and believers flocking to their local churches as part of their annual celebration but church attendance continues to decline across the country.

Here in Erie County, one pastor said his church is encouraging inclusivity in the hopes of reaching more people.

As the number of parishioners dwindles, some clergymen said they are working on ways to minister to everyone.

Pastor Ross Miceli of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie said his parish welcomes everyone to join Christmas services whether they regularly attend church or not.

“Actually at St. Jude’s, that’s one of our main things that we’re trying to welcome everybody and make sure that we can meet people where they are. We often call it a spirituality of accompaniment where we journey with you on whatever faith journey you’re on,” said Ross Miceli, a pastor in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Pastor Miceli said starting on Saturday, Dec. 23 they will have about 48 hours of church services concluding on Christmas morning. For a list of service times click here.