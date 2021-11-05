Erie PD arrests fifth suspect involved in 2018 shootings

Erie Police have charged a fifth suspect in connection with an investigation dubbed “Operation Four-Nation.”

The latest suspect identified by police is 20-year-old Christopher Bridges.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny confirmed Bridges is facing a list of charges in the September 2018 shooting death of 44-year-old Phillip Clark.

Bridges is also charged in connection with two other crimes, including a burglary at the home of murder victim Calvin Isaiah in August of 2018.

Four other arrests have been made in these cases since Oct. 20th.

