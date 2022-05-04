(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St.

Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4.

On April 19, police responded to a reported shooting at an East 23rd Street residence. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house.

Officers had performed life-saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during the life-saving measures that officers found small holes similar to a shotgun blast in the victim’s chest. The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot and was last reported to be in critical condition.

On May 4, Erie Police said the victim was shot during an alleged home invasion.