Erie PD investigating overnight stabbing on E. 22nd St.

A woman is in the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Erie Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of E. 22nd St., where they found the woman. They transported her to UPMC Hamot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and have no suspects at this time.

