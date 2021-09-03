Erie PD investigating Thursday night disturbance from Erie-Prep football game

A fight broke out at Erie Veteran’s Memorial Stadium Thursday night. Fans scattered throughout the stadium after what they thought was a gun shot.

City of Erie Police said they have few details of the fight. Erie School District police were working the game, and attempted to break up the fight.

“The school district police were working together,” said Dan Spizarny, chief of the Erie Police Department. “We did not have Erie Police officers there. Upon our officers’ arrival, the fight inside the stadium was over.”

Spizarny said officers were dispatched to a fight at the football game between Erie High and Cathedral Prep at the stadium just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The fight resulted in the game ending early with Erie Police clearing out the crowd from the venue.

Erie Public Schools provided a statement on Friday:

“Our District Police Department and administration are working to gather their details and determine a course of action moving forward.” Erie Public Schools

About 20 minutes after the game, police responded to another call on E. 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Two individuals were in a car,” Spizarny explained. “Another car had driven by and opened fire. We found some shell casings and the victim’s car was hit.”

Spizarny said the victims in the car were 19 and 24 years old.

“They did indicate that they had come from the football game, so we’re looking at how that is related.”

Police will continue to investigate this shooting. YourErie.com is waiting for more information from school district police about potential charges.

