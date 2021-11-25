Erie PD rule Monday shooting a homicide

Erie Police continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide.

That incident happened on Monday, after 24-year-old Patel Grogan of Erie was dropped off at AHN St. Vincent Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot but died while undergoing treatment.

Erie’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is currently reviewing surveillance video from where they believe the shooting took place and from around AHN St. Vincent.

They are also interviewing multiple witnesses.

