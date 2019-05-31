Erie performers and a veteran headed for France

A trio of local singers and a veteran of WW II are heading for Normandy France to participate in ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of D Day and the Battle of Normandy.

The Everly Sisters, who sing three part harmony in the style of the Andrew Sisters, have been invited to perform their WW II era music at Camp Arizona in Normandy France.

The performance is June 6, but the first of the sisters headed for Europe this week.

According to their Facebook page,The Everley Sisters is made up of sisters Rachael( contralto) and Christina Brown(mezzo soprano) and their lifelong friend Deborah Bates(soprano). They’ve been singing together for many years, but in 2014 decided to tap into their love of the 1940’s and the Andrews Sisters and start their own three-part harmony group, using the original Sisters’ arrangements and style.

Friday, The Erie Regional Airport Authority is planning a big send off for WW II veteran Joseph Morettini. A retired U.S Army paratrooper 82nd Airborne Division, Morettini stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago in an effort to secure the freedoms of the people in Europe and to maintain the freedoms for those in United States of America.

Mr. Morettini will be departing Erie International Airport for a trip to honor the 75th anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy. The Erie Regional Airport Authority and Delta Air Lines are proud to support and honor Mr. Morettini and his return to France.

If you’d like to wish this American war hero well, he’s departing ERI on a 6:30pm flight.