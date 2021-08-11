Erie Phil continues ‘In Your Hometown’ series this month

After playing 10 concerts in June and July, the Erie Philharmonic are back tonight, Aug. 11, at Gibson Park in North East.

This will be the second of five concerts in the month of August for their In Your Hometown series.

The performances in August will feature a light-classical chamber concert with nine musicians performing selections from Carmen, Rossini, Prokofiev and more.

Since beginning the concert series, the Philharmonic has seen an average of 600 attendees at each performance.

“The support we have received so far has been amazing,” said Executive Director Steve Weiser. “These concerts are only possible due to the generosity of many donors and sponsors, especially due to the overwhelming support from hundreds of donors on Erie Gives Day yesterday (Aug. 10). We’re grateful and humbled by all of the letters and emails we have been receiving from happy local residents.”

Concerts are free and open to the public. If inclement weather occurs, concerts will not be rescheduled and guests are encouraged to attend the next scheduled performance. The safety of musicians and attendees is the orchestra’s biggest priority, so all current COVID-19 safety policies will be in place.

Here is the schedule for the final concerts of August:

Aug. 11: Gibson Park, North East; 7 p.m.

Aug. 15: Perry Square, Erie; 12 p.m.

Aug. 17: Asbury Woods, Erie; 7 p.m.

Aug. 18: Lake Erie Community Park, Girard; 7 p.m.

The summer concert series will continue to play until Sept. 8th, when they will play an encore performance at Gibson Park in North East at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.