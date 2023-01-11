As the war in Ukraine rages on, local efforts have been made to acknowledge those struggling overseas.

The Erie Philharmonic Orchestra has stepped up, announcing a change in their programming away from a Russian composition in light of the global conflict.

Those involved in the decision have said that the piece that the orchestra was set to perform has been heavily utilized in Russia as war propaganda.

The Erie Philharmonic Orchestra’s season finale on Saturday, May 13 will now feature Mozart’s Requiem in place of the originally planned “Alexander Nevsky” piece written and composed in Russia. On top of that, the philharmonic orchestra will be donating ten percent of ticket sales to Erie United for Ukraine.

Alexander Nevsky tells a story about war, but in light of ongoing war in Ukraine at this time, members of the philharmonic deemed it an inappropriate time to be performed.

“While we view it as a very historical and important piece, we really couldn’t in good conscience keep using it as something we wanted to focus on and talk about this time,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of Erie Philharmonic Orchestra.

“We really tried to pull from a vast majority of people to really get the best feedback from this, even checking to see what other orchestras across the world that also had a similar piece of music programmed. How were they handling this?” Weiser added.

Beyond the war stories that the Russian composition tells, the music piece is also being utilized as propaganda within Russia in an attempt to rally nationalists against Ukraine.

A Ukrainian born person working here in Erie with Logistics Plus says that Russia will use anything that it can as a source of propaganda.

“They’re using religion, they are using art, they are using music, they are using any and all possible ways in order to push their ways and propaganda to support the war. So, I think that this move is a symbolic move to support Ukraine.” Yuriy Ostapyak of Logistics Plus COO who is also Ukrainian.

Yuriy says that Ukraine still has a long way to go in their ongoing battle with Russia, but he’s thankful that the community has been supportive for so long.

“Ukraine continues to kind of weather the storm and survive and fight for their existence and for their people and it’s amazing that support remains strong,” Ostapyak continued.

Tickets for the season finale in May are still available. If you’re interested, you can find them here.