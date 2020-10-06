Erie Philharmonic announces free televised concert on WQLN

The Erie Philharmonic announced that they will be performing a free televised concert on WQLN beginning this month.

The concert series kicks off on Thursday October 8th with Oktoberfest at 8 p.m.

Each concert will then be broadcasted each Sunday at 2 p.m.

Concerts will also be made available on the orchestra’s Facebook page, Youtube channel, website and more.

This will offer an unprecedented level of access to the philharmonic across the region.

The concert again will be held on Thursday October 8th at 8 p.m. and then again on Sunday October 11th at 2 p.m.

You can watch this concert on WQLN PBS. For those with an antenna it is located on channel 54.1.

The concert will also be live streamed at WQLN.org/eriephil.

