Erie Philharmonic announces free virtual concerts for 2020-21 season

The Erie Philharmonic announced today that they will offer free virtual concerts to the public for the 2020-21 season.

The free concerts will be televised monthly on WQLN PBS and will launch this October (Thursdays at 8 p.m.; rebroadcast Sundays at 2 p.m.).

Concerts will also be available on the Erie Philharmonic’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, website and more.

The philharmonic also announced that Music Director Daniel Meyer signed a new contract to continue to lead the orchestra through 2026.

“I am thrilled and honored to extend my relationship with the Erie Philharmonic,” stated Music Director Daniel Meyer. “Inspired by the precise, passionate playing of our musicians, the wise, thoughtful leadership of our Board, the creative teamwork of our indefatigable staff, and the warmth and dedication of our loyal Erie audiences, I am continually challenged to find ways to grow personally and to help this orchestra to reach new heights. I believe in Erie and what a special community this is and am grateful to be called to lead the Philharmonic through this next era.”

Because of the free concerts, 2020-21 season subscriptions will not be available for purchase, causing the philharmonic to rely solely on donations for the upcoming season.

According to the philharmonic, an anonymous Board Member will match all Erie Gives Day donations dollar for dollar this year.

“In this time of uncertainty, stress and turmoil, we have made the decision to give back to the community that has supported us for so long with unrivaled generosity,” said Executive Director Steve Weiser. “These free performances, viewable in your living room right on your TV, or anywhere on your computer or mobile device, represent a positive and healing light for our region as we look to recover from this crisis. We’ve been saying all along that the music will return. To do so in a way that the entire community can enjoy for free is the full embodiment of our mission to enrich, educate and entertain.”

“With no ticket revenue for the foreseeable future, due to ongoing crowd-size restrictions, we must rely 100% on the generosity of our patrons and donors,” remarked Weiser. “The on-going support of our community continues to inspire us all. This matching-gift challenge is an invaluable way for Erie to guarantee that we can provide robust programs, digitally and virtually, until we can come back in person. Everyone has been financially impacted by this pandemic, and we wanted to ensure that our patrons, volunteers, staff and musicians remain safe while still being able to present some type of a concert season. Erie Gives Day allows us to do just that.”

Additional funding will be provided by the Bruce Morton Wright Chamber Series Fund, administered by Erie Arts & Culture.

“The Erie Philharmonic is honored to present live concerts season after season,” remarked Weiser. “Our mission to enrich, educate and entertain will always remain at the forefront of our business decisions. We know our efforts are not defined within the four walls of our concert hall. We have navigated through these challenging past few months by looking to the positive moments that we know we will have in the future. We will return to the stage. We will support our musicians. We will applaud as the lights brighten the stage. Our Music Director will step onto the podium, and the music will return.”