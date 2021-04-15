Erie Philharmonic announces its return to the Warner Theatre in Dec. 2021

The Erie Philharmonic has announced its return to the Warner Theatre in December 2021.

The orchestra will begin its season in December 2021 with its annual Come Home for the Holidays concert, following the completion of the long-awaited Warner Theatre stage renovations.

“I cannot wait to return to the Warner stage and share the sheer sonic and visual force of the entire Erie Philharmonic playing together again,” shared Music Director Daniel Meyer. “I don’t think I am exaggerating to say that we will be playing on the edge of our seat, thrilled to be back making the music we love so dearly in our home, the beautifully-renovated Warner Theatre.”

It has been over a year since the Philharmonic last performed on the Warner Theatre stage to an in-person audience. Since then, the orchestra has recorded eight free television concerts.

“While these televised concerts on WQLN PBS have been one of the most uplifting experiences in my tenure here with the orchestra, we are beyond excited to get back on stage at the Warner Theatre to show off just how amazing this new stage is going to be,” said Executive Director Steve Weiser. “The stage is going to be bigger, the lights are going to be brighter, and the sound is going to be vastly improved…every aspect of the performance side of the Philharmonic will be enhanced. And, we’ll be debuting a newly-installed 1,500-piece pipe organ and a brand-new Steinway piano.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic shut down events in the summer of 2020, the orchestra will bring the music directly to you this summer with concerts planned from June – August, part of their In Your Hometown concert series.

“It feels good to know we can finally showcase the blockbuster film concerts and award-winning artists from the canceled season,” says Steve Weiser, Executive Director. “We only get the chance to open a newly-renovated stage once in a lifetime, and we’re ready to present a season for the record books. But, we’re also going to have increased safety measures in partnership with Erie Events to ensure everyone can come back safely for this season full of amazing, live music.”

Subscription packages for the upcoming season will be available mid-May, with single tickets going on sale for the general public in the fall. For the latest updates and season information, people are encouraged to sign up for Erie Philharmonic emails here.



Saturday, December 4, 2021 @ 3PM

Saturday, December 4, 2021 @ 8PM Come Home for the Holidays

Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 8PM Midori

Saturday, January 29, 2022 @ 8PM Music of the Knights

Saturday, February 26, 2022 @ 8PM Cameron Carpenter

Saturday, March 19, 2022 @ 8PM Rachmaninoff

Saturday, April 9, 2022 @ 8PM

Sunday, April 10, 2022 @ 3PM Mary Poppins film with live orchestra

Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ 8PM

Sunday, May 1, 2022 @ 3PM Star Wars: A New Hope film with live orchestra

Saturday, May 14, 2022 @ 8PM Beethoven 7

Sunday, June 12, 2022 @ 3PM Rodgers & Hammerstein in concert

Sunday, June 26, 2022 @ 3PM Mahler’s Resurrection



All concerts will take place at the Warner Theatre — 811 State Street, Erie, PA,