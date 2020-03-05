Erie Philharmonic announces lineup for upcoming season

The Erie Philharmonic has announced its lineup for the upcoming season. The 2020-2021 concerts will be performed at the Erie Insurance Arena.

This season will truly be like never before, fully incorporating aerial work, video screens 40 feet tall and bigger audiences. Steve Weiser, the Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, says this season is foreshadowing what is to come in future seasons.

The 2020-2021 Erie Philharmonic season will be swapping out the Warner Theatre for the Erie Insurance Arena.

“We’re going big to go home, which means we’re creating some really wonderful opportunities in the arena that we wouldn’t normally be able to do in the Warner Theatre.” said Daniel Meyer, Music Director.

Bringing a show like “Cirque De La Symphonie” to Erie. This show incorporating more than just the philharmonic, but a cirque show filled with aerial flyers and acrobats, all while performing over a live orchestra.

“It’s definitely something we couldn’t have done at least safely in the Warner and at the Erie Insurance Arena is the sort of space that is built for it. So, we really wanted to take advantage of all those activities that we could.” Weiser said.

This season, the creative team amplifying the magic that live entertainment can bring, all while providing more seats than ever before.

Let’s break down the numbers. The Warner Theatre seats about 2,100 and the arena will seat nearly 2,600 and select shows about 3,000 pending the show layout and demand.

“While it is challenging and a little scary, it has the chance to be the most successful and the biggest by far. Both with concerts and also how many people we get to see over the course of those ten concerts.” Weiser said.

For current season ticket holders wondering where their seats will translate in the arena, the Philharmonic team is working to identify the best location. As for the transition between the Warner Theatre and the arena, one season subscriber saying the team has been helpful trying to figure out a location that matches her Warner seats.

“They had an idea of where they were going to put us, but I looked at the seats and said ‘I don’t think that is going to work’ and they said no problem.” said Pam Davis, season ticket holder.

Weiser adding that the Erie Philharmonic staff is looking at seats person by person to find the best seat. Now once they transition back to the arena, season ticket holders can reclaim their seats.