Erie Philharmonic buys headquarters building

The Erie Philharmonic is joining the growing crowd of those wanting to invest in the future of downtown Erie.

Currently, the Meiser Building serves as the administrative offices for both the Erie Philharmonic (third floor) and Erie Arts & Culture (second floor) as well as the downtown location of Escape Game Erie (fourth floor). All tenants currently housed within the building will stay on once the Philharmonic takes ownership of the property. A new LLC, titled EP Ventures, will own and maintain the building, and the property will remain on the tax rolls as it currently stands. “As the premier performing arts organization in the region, we believe 100% in investing back in the city that has supported us for more than a century,” stated Executive Director Steve Weiser.

“For the first time in our more than 100-year history, we have a permanent home. The fact that we are able to share this home with Erie Arts & Culture, a vital component of the arts community in Erie, makes this purchase even more meaningful.” Located on the second floor, Erie Arts & Culture is a frequent collaborator with the Philharmonic. “[We are] thrilled to join the Erie Philharmonic in celebrating this milestone for the organization and Downtown Erie,” says Erie Arts and Culture Executive Director, Patrick Fisher. “As Downtown is re-developed, investments such as this are incredibly important because it shows that the cultural sector is contributing in more ways than one to the vibrancy and vitality of the City of Erie. Tenth and State is an important section for the performing arts in Erie. Within a four-block radius, you find the Warner Theatre, Erie Insurance Arena, the Erie Playhouse, DramaShop, and PACA. We look forward to seeing the performing arts thrive and grow in Downtown.”

The event space located on the first floor of the Meiser Building, catered exclusively by Sabella’s Catering, will be rebranded as the “Meiser Place” and scheduled to open under the management of EP Ventures in September 2019. As the only remaining example of Sullivanesque architecture in the city, the Meiser Building is an integral part of Erie’s history.

A ribbon cutting will be scheduled with the Erie Downtown Partnership in the coming months.