A music festival of sorts was held in Diamond Park Friday evening.

The Erie Philharmonic continued their “In Your Hometown” tour, stopping in Meadville with a full orchestra.

The group playing the classic “Peter and the Wolf” composed by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936, with narration by Armendia Dixon.

The tour continues Saturday at the Horan Garden Apartments in Erie.

