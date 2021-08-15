Erie Philharmonic creates inventive way to bring music to people during the pandemic

The Erie Philharmonic created an inventive way to bring music to your hometown since it was difficult to host an in person concert due to the pandemic.

In an effort to bring music to the people this year, the Erie Philharmonic created the 16 Concerts of Summer and brought these concerts to Titusville, North East and other places.

On Sunday August 15th however, they performed live classical music at Perry Square’s Farmers Market right here in Erie.

As classical music filled the air at Perry Square on Sunday afternoon, there is no dancing around the fact that people were excited to enjoy the fact that nine musicians in the Philharmonic brought their music to the park.

“This was a lot of fun. It was kind of unexpected, didn’t know how the weather would be, but I saw it online today,” said Matt Bennett, Erie Resident.

While listening to the music, people could also enjoy shopping at the farmers market.

“I know for the Philharmonic it is really important to get classical music out in to the community this year in front of people who may not be familiar with it and who have not been out in the Warner,” said Dave Tamulonis, Event Manager at Erie Downtown Partnership.

Possibly one of the main goals of today is to reintroduce some classical music into Erie.

“Out here in the park like this it’s the perfect way to do it. We are reaching the people that maybe would never come to the Erie Phil and hopefully this year is their first shot in listening to the orchestra and wanting to learn more,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

From playing songs from the Opera Carmen and more, kids even enjoyed listening in and even started dancing.

“I like to twirl. I like doing that,” said Amelia Bennett, Erie Resident.

“They seem to really enjoy dancing and we were actually encouraged by the Philharmonic to dance and they heard that so they got up and started dancing around,” said Matt Bennett, Erie Resident.

The executive director for the Erie Philharmonic said that it’s exciting to again be performing live music in front of people and that it goes along with their mission to enrich, educate, and entertain.

