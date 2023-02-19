Disney’s Pixar film studio has had several hit productions over the years and this weekend, the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra performed the score of the film live alongside a showing of the 1995 movie, Toy Story.

The movie’s score, written by infamous film music composer Randy Newman, featured a robust and animated soundtrack which the Erie Philharmonic personalized to new levels.

The performance was perfectly synchronized with the movie as it was shown to the audience.

It was yet another sold-out slate of shows for the Erie Philharmonic at the Warner Theatre.