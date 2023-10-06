The Erie Philharmonic has announced that the orchestra has impacted the region by giving $10.3 million back into the local and state economy in fiscal year 2022.

According to Steve Weiser, the executive director, that’s three times the size of their budget. This data has been recorded and released by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm that specializes in economic impact analysis.

The study also states that the philharmonic has supported and sustained 141 jobs and has contributed more than $100 million to the economy over that past decade.

Weiser added even during the pandemic they were able to get out into the community, which is seen in their current results.

“During COVID, you could turn on PBS and see us on TV, you could hear us on the radio and you could watch us in your living room, and then over that next summer, you could see us in your park and then right after that the Warner Theatre opened. I think you combine all of those things together, our incredible programming and the fact that we ever went away,” Weiser said.

He went on to say that the philharmonic has been serving the community for more than 100 years and plans to continue to do so with its youth concerts in the upcoming weeks.